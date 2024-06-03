Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 948.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at $26,554,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in TELUS International (Cda) by 101.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the third quarter worth about $2,109,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,357.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 221,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 206,454 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TIXT shares. TD Securities raised their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS International (Cda) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $5.73 on Monday. TELUS International has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The firm has a market cap of $612.14 million, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $657.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

