PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PD. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PagerDuty by 2.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 192,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,209,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 24.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after buying an additional 160,706 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

PD opened at $18.97 on Monday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $28.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $47,888.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,552.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shelley Webb sold 6,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $153,573.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,499.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

