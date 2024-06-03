Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,350 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.
U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a market cap of $63.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.02.
U.S. Bancorp Profile
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
