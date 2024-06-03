Alberta Investment Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RLI in the 3rd quarter worth $661,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RLI by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,392,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,082,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI stock opened at $145.98 on Monday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.02%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

