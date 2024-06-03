Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 86,800 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 638.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.10% of Canada Goose worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $14.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.39. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $18.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on GOOS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.42.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

