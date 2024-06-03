Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Holdings in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Assets Trust by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 162,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 47,658 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,148,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,333,000 after buying an additional 93,248 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,858,000 after buying an additional 415,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. 90.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $21.75 on Monday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.28.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.35). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.56%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

