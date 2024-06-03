Alberta Investment Management Corp Boosts Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Biogen by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Boone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 52.9% during the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $422,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.50.

Shares of BIIB opened at $224.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.28. The stock has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.02. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

