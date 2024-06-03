Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,198 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Tanger were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Tanger by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,443 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Tanger by 29.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,953,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,350,000 after purchasing an additional 909,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,141,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 723,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,342,000 after buying an additional 190,979 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tanger by 1,740.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKT opened at $27.75 on Monday. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Tanger from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Tanger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Compass Point upgraded Tanger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Tanger from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

