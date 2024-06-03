Alberta Investment Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,300 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,121,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,321 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 89,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 689,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 21,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 680,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $5.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.82% and a negative return on equity of 15.37%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLDP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

