Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 221,689 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 89.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 221,689 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 42.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock worth $5,411,323 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.8 %

BSX opened at $75.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.65. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $48.35 and a one year high of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

