Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $1.25 Million Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.09% of UFP Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFPT opened at $260.36 on Monday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.29 and a 1-year high of $268.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.27.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $105.01 million during the quarter.

UFPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

In other news, VP Steve Cardin sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.50, for a total transaction of $61,111.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,849.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

