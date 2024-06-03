Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,933,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,724,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,786,000 after purchasing an additional 211,395 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after buying an additional 12,055,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Shares of EXR stock opened at $144.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.48 and its 200 day moving average is $143.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.19 and a 1-year high of $164.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.81.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 144.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Further Reading

