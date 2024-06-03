Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Holdings Raised by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.29 on Monday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.26.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares in the company, valued at $27,349,614.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

