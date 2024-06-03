CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,196,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,019,000 after purchasing an additional 91,399 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,967,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,146,000 after buying an additional 596,595 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,569,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,256,000 after buying an additional 319,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,934,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,191,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,247,000 after acquiring an additional 251,182 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock opened at $78.17 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.78.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.46.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

