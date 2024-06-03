Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 112,281 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,281 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s by 87.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $52,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $396.99 on Monday. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $298.86 and a 52-week high of $417.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.26.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.12%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $411.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.50.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

