Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lowered its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1,470.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Evolent Health by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $21.19 on Monday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.54 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.90.

Evolent Health ( NYSE:EVH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVH. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

