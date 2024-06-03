25,500 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Smartsheet
In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Smartsheet Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SMAR opened at $37.00 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
