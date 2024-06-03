25,500 Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $219,268.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,354.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,770 shares of company stock worth $1,132,791. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Smartsheet Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $37.00 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $35.52 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 10.92%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.