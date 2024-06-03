Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,132 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at $6,624,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,226,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR opened at $119.78 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.71 and a 52-week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.23 and its 200-day moving average is $134.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $323.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

