Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 24,505 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,505 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 60,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 32,393 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 154,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 101,675 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 137,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 100,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 91,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 43,734 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Price Performance

CMC stock opened at $56.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $59.81.

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Commercial Metals

Insider Transactions at Commercial Metals

In related news, Chairman Barbara Smith sold 35,704 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $2,066,547.52. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 36,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,024.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.