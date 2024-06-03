Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Position Decreased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 82.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,100 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 139,900 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13,248.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,351,630 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $227,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311,538 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $141,407,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after buying an additional 1,965,987 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $66,993,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,777,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $245,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.46.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,381.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 42,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,153,318.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,381.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock worth $22,755,070 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

