Alberta Investment Management Corp Decreases Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,490 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Construction Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Construction Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $371.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROAD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Sidoti lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Construction Partners

About Construction Partners

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.