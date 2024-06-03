H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,657 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in H World Group were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of H World Group by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in H World Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in H World Group in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in H World Group during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA started coverage on shares of H World Group in a report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on H World Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Macquarie began coverage on H World Group in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock opened at $37.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. H World Group had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

