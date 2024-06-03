Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $381.37 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $381.37 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,182.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00673934 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00120799 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008614 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00042110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00227121 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00088418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,341,805,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,312,725,198 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.