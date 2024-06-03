Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $381.37 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $381.37 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Siacoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,182.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00673934 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.57 or 0.00120799 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008614 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00042110 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.13 or 0.00227121 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00062691 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00088418 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,341,805,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,312,725,198 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
