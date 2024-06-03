ICON (ICX) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. ICON has a total market cap of $216.71 million and $3.32 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,001,480,040 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,480,039 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,001,468,540.8011347. The last known price of ICON is 0.21922674 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $2,904,398.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

