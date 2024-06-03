IOTA Trading Down 5.9% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $708.54 million and $14.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,286,918,475 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

