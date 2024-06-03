ELIS (XLS) Price Tops $0.0255 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, ELIS has traded down 47.9% against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $5.11 million and $44,999.11 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,123.45 or 0.99915074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00111517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0274982 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48,194.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.