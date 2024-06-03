Casper (CSPR) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Casper (CSPR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $356.15 million and $7.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper was first traded on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,651,253,959 coins and its circulating supply is 12,055,885,238 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,650,648,315 with 12,055,308,096 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02989761 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $6,847,723.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

