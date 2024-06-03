KOK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, KOK has traded down 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $76,366.52 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00012029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001301 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,123.45 or 0.99915074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012039 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.15 or 0.00111517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004049 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.0020787 USD and is down -16.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $61,748.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

