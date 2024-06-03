Ultra Trading Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last week, Ultra has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and $2.73 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,182.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.24 or 0.00673934 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43.37 or 0.00062691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00088418 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012215 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001184 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1637746 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $2,772,159.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

