Creditcoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $8.51 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $226.04 million and $8.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001683 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000026 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

