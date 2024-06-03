Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 186,183 TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 186,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after acquiring an additional 86,141 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,714,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 37.6% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 282,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after buying an additional 77,221 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 151,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 35,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $28,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.55. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $29.38 and a twelve month high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $131.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Articles

