Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.16 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 113,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,163,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in East West Bancorp by 1,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,625 shares of company stock worth $1,491,428. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $74.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EWBC shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EWBC

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.