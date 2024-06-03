Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 343,091 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $8,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HALO. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,068.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 156,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,519,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,255,100. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $44.29 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

