Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,642 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,642 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.29% of LivaNova worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $1,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $26,064,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 183.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 102,235 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $61.07 on Monday. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $42.75 and a twelve month high of $64.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average is $52.92.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

