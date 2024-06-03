Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 73,638 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,638 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.93% of AMERISAFE worth $8,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMERISAFE by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMSF shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.1 %

AMERISAFE stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.13 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a market capitalization of $838.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.35.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

