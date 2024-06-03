Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,517 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,348,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.08.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NTLA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $136.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

