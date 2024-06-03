Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $9.05 Million Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Kadant worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:KAI opened at $286.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.70 and its 200 day moving average is $289.53. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.99 and a 12 month high of $354.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25.

Kadant Announces Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.42. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Kadant’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KAI shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a report on Monday, April 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $288,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,798 shares of company stock valued at $587,254. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kadant

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

