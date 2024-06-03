Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 591.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 74,088 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 578,639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,909,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at $5,207,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $60,664,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.25.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $135.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.79 and a 200 day moving average of $112.42.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

Insider Activity

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Stories

