Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 219,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,845,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of BridgeBio Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 545.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,785,000 after purchasing an additional 832,940 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 665,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after acquiring an additional 419,813 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 938,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,754,000 after acquiring an additional 242,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $8,264,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BBIO stock opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.11. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $44.32.

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBIO shares. Mizuho cut their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

