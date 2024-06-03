Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.00-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.35-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.44 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised Science Applications International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.60.

SAIC opened at $134.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $96.78 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.72%.

In other Science Applications International news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.04 per share, for a total transaction of $100,201.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,795 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,298.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.04 per share, with a total value of $100,201.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,622.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

