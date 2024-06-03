Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MOMO. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Hello Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Hello Group from $6.40 to $5.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Hello Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MOMO

Hello Group Stock Down 0.4 %

MOMO opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $817.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Hello Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.87 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Hello Group had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hello Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Hello Group by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 36,268 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,977,000. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hello Group by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 738,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 102,880 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.