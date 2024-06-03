WOW-token (WOW) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a market cap of $221.11 million and $2.19 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WOW-token has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000388 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007761 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210602 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

