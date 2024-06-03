Thunder Brawl (THB) Trading Down 2.5% This Week

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $5.08 million and $49,742.86 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.02789202 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $106,248.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.