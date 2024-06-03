Aion Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $241.20 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.58 or 0.00084669 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00028605 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012215 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000105 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,392.12 or 0.65714346 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

