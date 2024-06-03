Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $266.88 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00000446 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $266.88 million and $7.37 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00051915 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00010516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00017280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,121,500,259 coins and its circulating supply is 865,746,444 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.