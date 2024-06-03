Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 66.4% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Gartner by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $474.50.

In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,299 shares of company stock worth $8,429,535. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IT opened at $419.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.76, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.38. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.61 and a 52 week high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

