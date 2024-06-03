Crane (NYSE:CR) Stake Lessened by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,597 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Crane were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,659,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane in the third quarter valued at $21,302,000. JS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,536,000 after acquiring an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 313.3% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 145,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 110,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 143.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 68,795 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on CR shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.67.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $149.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $150.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.70.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $565.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Crane Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.