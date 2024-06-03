Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 885 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 23,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $88.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day moving average of $82.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.85 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

