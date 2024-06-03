Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,001,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,304,549,000 after buying an additional 553,163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,170,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,682,256,000 after buying an additional 6,835,271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,122,370,000 after buying an additional 787,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth about $979,890,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $79.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

