Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $11,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504,754 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after buying an additional 2,176,062 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 787.1% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,475,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,965 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 720,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,981,684.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,336.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.7 %

MRO opened at $28.96 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.